Singer songwriter Jason Mraz to play White River State Park this summer

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 21: Musician Jason Mraz performs onstage during Fox’s “American Idol” XIII Finale at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS–Singer songwriter Jason Mraz announced a new tour Friday with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The Look For The Good Live! tour kicks off this summer and will come to TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park on August 7.

These are the first shows announced by the Grammy-winning musician since the onset of the pandemic.

“When we recorded Look For The Good, we knew we had created something special, something uplifting, that needed to be performed in front of live audiences,” said Mraz.

“And then, right before our shows began, the world stopped. Like many artists we created quarantine concerts across the internet, but no matter how big the digital reach, it doesn’t compare to being in the same room. We’ve been patiently waiting for this day: when the curtain goes up in Austin, it will be a celebration of life, with a new appreciation for live music, and in-person connections we’ve all been missing.”

Tickets will be available on Thursday, May 27th at 10 AM local time. For all details, visit JasonMraz.com.

Mraz will tour with a 13-piece reggae band featuring many of the performers from his latest album, Look For The Good.

Tour promoters said each night will feature a unique setlist from the album “plus re-imagined Mraz classics and never-before-heard new compositions.”

To celebrate the tour announcement, Mraz released a ska version of his Grammy-winning track “Make It Mine” on Friday.