UPDATED: Monika Ganaway has been found safe and the Silver Alert was canceled.

GOSHEN, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old woman who went missing from Goshen, Indiana Friday afternoon.

The Goshen Police Department said that Monika Ganaway was last seen around 12:30 p.m.

She is 5’3, with gray hair and brown eyes. Ganaway was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, medical ID bracelet, blue jeans and leather shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Monika Ganaway, contact the Goshen Police Department at (574) 533-4151 or 911.