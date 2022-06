SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — The Scott County Sheriff’s department is investigation the disappearance of 16-year-old Marley Richie from Scottsburg.

Richie is described as a while female, 5 feet 4 inches, 135 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes and last seen wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants.

She was last seen Jun. 25 at 9:30 p.m. and believed to be in extreme danger with the possible need of medical assistance.