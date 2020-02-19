Silver Alert Canceled: Missing Porter County girl found safe

UPDATE: Authorities in Porter County, Indiana confirm the 12-year-old girl was found safe. We removed her name and picture from this story because she’s a juvenile.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. She was last seen wearing a thigh-length green Columbia coat, dark green fuzzy sweater and blue jean pants.

She is missing from Valparaiso, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen Tuesday, February 18, at 8 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170 or 911.