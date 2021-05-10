Silver Alert: Police seek missing Greenwood girl

Alyssa Pickett, 16, missing from Greenwood, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS––A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greenwood teenage girl.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Alyssa Pickett.

Pickett is described as 5′ 7″ tall, 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Pickett is missing from Greenwood, Indiana which is 10 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. 

Authorities believed she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Alyssa Pickett, contact the Greenwood Police Department at (317) 346-6336 or 911.

