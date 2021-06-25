SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing teen girl in Berne, Ind.

BERNE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Berne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kaleigh Wynn, 16, a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with faded pink hair and hazel eyes. Kaleigh was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, black colored athletic shorts, and sandals.

Kaleigh is missing from Berne, Indiana which is 118 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Thursday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m. Kaleigh Wynn is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kaleigh Wynn, contact the Berne Police Department at 260-724-5345 extension 1 or 911.