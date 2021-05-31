Silver Alert: Police find missing Marion man

UPDATE: Police said Collins was found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS–A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Marion.

The Marion Police Department said it is investigating the disappearance of 62-year-old Phillip Collins.

Collins in described as 6′ tall, 250 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Police said Collins is missing from Marion, Indiana which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 2:35 am.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Collins is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or call 911.