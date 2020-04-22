SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing 19 year old who may be in danger

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeiquan T. Hamilton, 19, a black male, 6 feet 2 inches, 242 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jeiquan was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie, yellow Sponge Bob pajamas, and black socks with black sandals.

Jeiquan is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. Jeiquan is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeiquan T. Hamilton, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.