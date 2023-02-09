PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
Wallace is a 35-year-old white woman. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds.
Police believe Wallace may be in extreme danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.