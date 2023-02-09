PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.

Wallace is a 35-year-old white woman. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds.

Police believe Wallace may be in extreme danger.

Wallace’s vehicle is located in the picture above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.