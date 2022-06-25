KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Leah Barber, 24, a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a pink tank top with white polka dots and blue jeans.

Leah is missing from Etna Green, Indiana, which is 115 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, June 24, at 6:34 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Leah Barber, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.