SILVER ALERT: Morgan County Sheriff searching for missing 18-year-old woman

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigates the disappearance of 18-year-old Brooke Ruys.

The teen was last seen Wednesday, December 8 in Martinsville, Indiana.

She was wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office believes Brooke to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brooke Ruys contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 342-5544 or 911.