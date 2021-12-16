SILVER ALERT: Morgan County Sheriff searching for missing 18-year-old woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigates the disappearance of 18-year-old Brooke Ruys.

The teen was last seen Wednesday, December 8 in Martinsville, Indiana.

She was wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office believes Brooke to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brooke Ruys contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 342-5544 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News