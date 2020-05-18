SILVER ALERT: Morgan Co. authorities searching for missing woman

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Patsy R. Clark, 81, a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 188 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Patsy was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, color unknown, turned inside out. Patsy is also believed to be driving a red 1990 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate VTL243.

Patsy is missing from Morgantown, which is 31 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, May 17, at 12:30 p.m. Patsy is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Patsy R. Clark, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.