SILVER ALERT: Mitchell, Indiana police searching for missing 24-year-old man

MITCHELL, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mitchell Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shaen Lawrence, 24, a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 350 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Lawrence was last seen wearing a McDonald’s employee uniform.

Shaen is missing from Mitchell, Indiana, which is 86 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen Thursday, June 3, at 9:30 a.m. Lawrence is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shaen Lawrence, contact the Mitchell Police Department at 812-277-2002 or 911.