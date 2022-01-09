SILVER ALERT: Missing 80-year-old from Fishers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Linda Riebe missing

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing Fishers woman, 80-year-old Linda Riebe.

Linda is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes. She drives a maroon 2016 Toyota Avalon with the license plate NY6772.

She was last seen on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 9:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Linda Riebe, contact the Fishers Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

More CBS4 Investigates

Latest News

More News