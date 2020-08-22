SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing 10 year old boy in Ft. Wayne

UPDATE: The statewide Silver Alert for 10-year-old Trystan Lee Case has been cancelled. Ft. Wayne police report he was found safe.

FT. WAYNE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Trystan Lee Case, 10, who is a white male, 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 85 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt, light colored shorts and teal Nike tennis shoes. Trystan has a scar on his scalp above his right ear.

Trystan is missing from Fort Wayne, which is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, August 21, at 7 p.m. Trystan is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Trystan Lee Case, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.