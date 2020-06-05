SILVER ALERT: Michigan State Police searching for 2 missing boys

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Michigan State Police is investigating the disappearance of Ace Shaffer and Cruz Shaffer.

Ace, 7, is a white male, 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ace was last seen wearing a blue and red Under Armor T-shirt, Batman sandals, and blue jeans.

Cruz, 5. is a white male, 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cruz was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a dinosaur eating an X-Box controller, blue jeans, and Spiderman sandals.

Ace and Cruz are believed to be in the company of their father, James Shaffer, 30, a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. James, Ace, and Cruz were last seen in a black 2003 to 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with a possible Indiana license plate D349RX.

Ace and Cruz are missing from Bryan, Ohio, which is 176 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and were last seen on Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Ace and Cruz are believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Ace and Cruz Shaffer, contact the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500 or 911.