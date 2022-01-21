SILVER ALERT: Man missing from Goshen, last seen with his son

GOSHEN, Ind. — Police in Goshen are investigating the disappearance of a man and are now asking the public for information to help locate him.

A Silver Alert has now been issued for 82-year-old James Coble of Goshen.

He was last seen with his son Jeffrey, in a white 2007 Mercury Montego with Indiana plate “RQL743.” They were last seen Thursday, Jan. 20 around 11 a.m.

Picture of Jeffrey Coble.

James is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Goshen Police Department at (574) 533-4151 or call 911.