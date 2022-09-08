BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 74-year-old man from Brownsburg, Indiana tonight.

A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for Michael Dubak, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. At the time he was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities said Dubak was driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 with Indiana registration TK287LPX.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dubak, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 839-8700 or 911.