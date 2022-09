MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — The McCordsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 44-year-old man who went missing Friday afternoon.

A Silver Alert was issued for Wayne Hurd, who was last seen around 4:20 p.m. wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants and black Sketcher shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Wayne Hurd, contact the McCordsville Police Department at (317) 477-4400 or 911.