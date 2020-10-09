Silver Alert issued for woman missing out of Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued after a Noble County woman went missing Wednesday evening.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Jennifer Wines’ disappearance. She was last seen in Kimmell Indiana around 7 p.m. Wednesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Wines is a 48-year-old white woman. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Police believe she may be driving a black 2000 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana plat XMV257.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 260-636-2182 or 911.