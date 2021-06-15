Silver Alert issued for woman missing from New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 40-year-old woman missing from New Albany, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say Roberta Good last seen at about 1 p.m. Tuesday wearing glasses, a nose ring and black and purple scrubs. She is described as standing 5’7″ tall, weighs about 155 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to state police, Good is believed to be with 39-year-old Laquan Lee, a 5’9″ black woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

ISP says Good and Lee are believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with a Kentucky license plate that reads “8295HT.”

Good is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information should call the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.