Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help finding a missing woman.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Sherry Spaulding. She has been missing since Monday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Sherry was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday. She is described as a 50-year-old white woman. She is 5’6″ tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with A-1 Bail Bonding logo and black pants.

Anyone with information on Sherry Spaulding is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or 911.