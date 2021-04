VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 17-year-old female.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Destiny Baugh. She is 5 ‘4″, 250 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

Destiny Baugh is missing from Dana, Indiana. She was last seen on Wednesday, April 7 at 1 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Destiny Baugh, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.