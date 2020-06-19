Silver Alert issued for teen missing out of Hamilton County

HAMILTON, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued after a Hamilton County teenager went missing Monday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating 15-year-old Ariana Paris Ware’s disappearance. She is 5’2″ tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Ware was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a dark blue shirt with “Emory Riddle” on the front and gray socks. She was last seen around 11:02 a.m. Monday in Fishers. She is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on Ware’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.