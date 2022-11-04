ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance.

Collin is 6′ and 145 pounds. He’s a 20-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants and Adidas slide shoes.

Collin is missing from Spencerville, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, November 3 around 6:30 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 260-449-3000 or 911.