SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old South Bend woman.

Indiana State Police said that Ashley Nicole Porter was last seen on Sunday, May 07 at approximately 11:09 p.m.

She is described as a 5 feet 2 inches tall white female, weighing 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ashley Nicole Porter, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or call 911.