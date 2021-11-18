Silver Alert issued for non-verbal Mishawaka woman

Silver Alert for non-verbal Mishawaka woman Endyanna Jennings

Endyanna Jennings (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

MISHAWAKE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a non-verbal woman missing from Mishawaka, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said 20-year-old Endyanna Jennings was last seen Wednesday at about 4 p.m. wearing a gray coat and blue jeans.

She is described as standing 5’2″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

State police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. 

Anyone with information on Jennings should call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

