Silver Alert issued for Morgantown woman who walked away from healthcare facility

INDIANAPOLIS — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Hazel Ellis.

Ellis is a 21 year old black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black leggings. Authorities say she “has diminished mental capacity.”

Hazel is missing from Morgantown, Indiana which is 31 miles south of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 5:18 pm.. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Morgantown Police Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.