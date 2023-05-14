WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a man missing from Wabash County. The Wabash City Police Department confirmed that he has been found safe.

John Day, 89, is described as a 190-pound white male who is 5’10” with white hair and blue eyes. He drives a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with the Indiana license plate: D220AD.

John is reported to be missing out of Wabash, which is around 84 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Sunday, May 14 around 10 a.m.

Anyone with information related to his location is asked to contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.