MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a teenager missing since Friday.

On Monday, the Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Melanie Quigg. She is a 16-year-old white girl. She is 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has blonde hair with brown eyes.

Quigg was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 8 in Crawfordsville. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Quigg’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 765-362-3300 or 911.

Melanie Quigg