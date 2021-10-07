Silver Alert issued for missing Starke County 74-year-old

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing out of Starke County.

Linda Wilde, 74, is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She is missing out of Knox and was last seen on Oct. 7. Police said Wilde is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Wilde was last seen wearing a yellow or orange t-shirt with faded blue jeans and eyeglasses.

Police ask anyone with information on Wilde to contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 772-3771 or call 911.