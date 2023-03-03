EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police are looking for help after an Evansville woman went missing Friday morning.

The Indiana State Police said a Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring. She was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 6400 block of Lincoln Avenue, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Tyring is a 91-year-old white woman. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. The Evansville Police Department said she has dementia, high blood pressure and numerous other health-related issues.

Tyring is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate VBA120.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.