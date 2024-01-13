SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing South Bend woman.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, the South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Rosealee Byers. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and black combat boots on Jan. 11 at 8:49 a.m.

Police described Byers as a 5-foot-5, 125-pound, brown-haired, brown-eyed adult female. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Those with information on Byers’ whereabouts are encouraged to call SBPD at (574) 235-9201. Individuals that may know where Byers is can also call 911.