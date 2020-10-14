Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend teenager

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued after a teenager went missing from South Bend on October 4.

The South Bend Police Department said Huda Roushdy was last seen around 8:11 p.m. on October 4. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Huda is a 14-year-old white girl. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark colored basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.