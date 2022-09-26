SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a teenager who went missing Sunday.

The Scottsburg City Police Department said Joseph Hanlin has been missing since 7:15 p.m. Sunday in Scottsburg, Ind. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Hanlin is a 13-year-old white boy. He is 5’2″, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a baby blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black and gold Jordan shoes and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Scottsburg City Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911.