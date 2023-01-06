RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help after a Randolph County went missing in late December.

The Indiana State Police said the Winchester Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Scott Reynolds. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Reynolds is a 51-year-old white man. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 142 pounds. He has gray hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a neon green toboggan, blue jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

Reynolds was last seen on Friday, December 30 in Richmond, Indiana. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Winchester Police Department at 765-584-1721 or 911.