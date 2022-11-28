ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 70-year-old man missing from Elkhart.

Indiana State Police said Garvin Roberson was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday driving a white gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG.

Roberson is described as a 6’3″, 175 lbs Black man with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes.

ISP added that Roberson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.