NEWTON COUNTY, IN – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from De Motte, Indiana.

The Newton County Sheriff Department is searching for Christian William Fritts,18, who is described as a 5’5″ tall white man weighing around 108 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m. wearing a brown carpenter jacket, brown khakis, and white/gray sketchers.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Christian William Fritts, contact the Newton County Sheriff Department at 219-4745661 or 911.