NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a teenager who went missing from New Castle Thursday.

The Indiana State Police said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Levi Triplett. He is a 16-year-old white boy who is 5’11” tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

Triplett was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21. He was last seen riding a blue bicycle wearing a gray T-shirt, teal scrub pants, turquoise shoes and carrying a red backpack.

The Indiana State Police says Triplett is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 765-529-4901 or 911.