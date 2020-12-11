Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County man

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man that went missing from Shoals, Indiana Thursday afternoon.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Department said Walter Batman was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Batman is an 84-year-old white man. He is 5’11” tall and weighs around 216 pounds. He has brown hair with blue eyes. Batman was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Batman was last seen driving a red 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with Indiana plate BFD273.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Department at 812-247-3726 or 911.