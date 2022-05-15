A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Logansport man who was last seen May 14.

The Logansport Police Department are looking for David Gaby, who is described as a 71 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 225 pounds. Gaby also has gray hair with brown eyes.

Gaby was last seen Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6:24 p.m. driving a white 1998 Ford truck with an Indiana plate of TK437LTA.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Gaby, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.