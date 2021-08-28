Silver Alert Issued for missing Jasper teen

JASPER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 14-year-old girl from Jasper, Indiana.

Ashley Livingston, 14, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 27, in Jasper. Ashley is a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 320 pounds, blond hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black checkered short sleeve shirt and leggings.

According to the Jasper Police Department, Ashley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

If you have any information on Ashley, the Jasper Police Department encourages you to call them at 812-482-2255 or dial 9-1-1.