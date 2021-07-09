Silver Alert issued for missing Hendricks County woman

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help finding a missing woman.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Tomiko Wickersham was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Tomiko is described as a 74-year-old Asian female. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 103 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, and driving a red 2007 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 885BAP.

Anyone with information on Tomiko Wickersham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.