CLAYTON — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Clayton, Indiana.

A press release from ISP indicates 85-year-old Emmett E. Fishel was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Mustang bearing Indiana license plate WHL190 at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday. Fishel is characterized as 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, gray-haired and blue-eyed.

Police believe Fishel is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Those with information on Fishel’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at (317) 839-8700.

