HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teen missing from Sheridan.

The Sheridan Police Department is searching for Makenzie Setters, 15, who is described as a 5’3” tall white female weighing 200 pounds with brown, red and silver hair, and blue/hazel eyes. She is also reported to have a nose ring.

She was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information related to Setters’ location is asked to contact the Sheridan Police Department at 317-758-2500 or 911.