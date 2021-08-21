Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville couple

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing husband and wife from Evansville.

Evansville police say Roy Brown, 89, and Arminta Brown, 82, were last seen on Saturday, Aug. 21, driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Sonic. The vehicle is reported to have an Indiana plate WPU276.

Roy is a black man, 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray plaid shirt with blue jeans.

Arminta is a black woman, 4 foot 11 inches, 155 pounds, with gray hair and browns eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan skirt.

Both Roy and Arminta are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7954 or dial 911.