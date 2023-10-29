ELKHART, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a man who was last seen Saturday in Elkhart, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police has asked the public to be on the lookout for 86-year-old John Borgman.

Borgman is described as 5-foot, 11-inch, 190-pound male with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in Elkhart Saturday around 5 p.m., and was wearing a green Notre Dame jacket and blue jeans.

He was last seen driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana license plate D692BA.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on John Borgman, contact the Indiana State Police Bremen Post at 574-546-4900 or 911.