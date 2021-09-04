Silver Alert issued for missing Demotte woman

DEMOTTE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 80-year-old woman from Demotte.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department stated that Doris Vazquez was last seen on Friday at about 10:30 a.m.

Vazquez is described as a white female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes,

She was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Focus hatchback with an Indiana license plate.

Vazquez is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Vazquez’s whereabouts should call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.