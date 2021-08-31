Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 75-year-old missing from Bloomington.

Indiana State Police say Marianne Aurich was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve button-up shirt, glasses, and unknown pants and shoes, and driving a gray 2000 Nissan Frontier with Indiana registration D400ES.

She is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes

Aurich is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Aurich should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.