Update: Marcus has been found safely, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

AVON, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday morning.

The Plainfield Police Department said Marcus Evans was last seen around 12:26 a.m. Friday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. He has a cognitive disorder and requires care. He is a project life saver participant that has taken off his wristband.

Evans is a 34-year-old Black man. He is 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes. Evans was last seen wearing a gray Aeropostle hoodie, black pants, black shoes and carrying a green backpack.

The department said he was last seen on Ring camera leaving a home in the 1800 block of Wedgewood Place in Plainfield. The department said he may be traveling to the west side of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Evans is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.